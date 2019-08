There is a hope that verdict on a rape case involving former editor of Tehelka, Tarun Tejpal, would be delivered in next six months

. Because Supreme Court on Monday has dismissed his plea to grant him relief and ordered Mapusa court to finish the trial in next six month. The next hearing is on 23rd September.

India’s one-time celebrity mediaman Tarun Tejpal was charged by his junior journalist colleague of rape and sexual harassment during a ThinkFest held in Goa in 2013.