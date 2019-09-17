SC seeks report from J&K HC CJ on its ‘inaccessibility’

New Delhi: Terming as “very very serious” the claim that people are finding it difficult to approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the Supreme Court on Monday decided to verify it by asking the Chief Justice there to “forthwith” submit a report in this regard.

“If you are saying so, we are bound to take serious note of it. Tell us why it is very difficult for people to approach the high court. Is anybody stopping the people from going to high court? Then it is a very very serious issue,” a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said.

“We will verify this”, the Bench, which also comprised justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, said after senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi appearing for two child rights activists claimed that it is very difficult for the people in the state to access the high court there.

The CJI said he would himself visit Srinagar, if required, and he would also speak to the chief justice of high court about this.

“It is stated by Huzefa Ahmadi, senior counsel for the petitioners, that access to the high court of Jammu and Kashmir is seriously affected by the present situation in the state. We request the chief justice of the high court to submit a report on the above issue forthwith,” the bench noted in its order.

Taking note of Ahmadi’s submissions, the CJI said: “You are saying that you cannot go to the high court. We have called for a report from Chief Justice of the high court. If required, I will myself go there.”

He further said: “We must know if there is denial of access to justice. I will personally talk to the chief justice of the high court after this matter is over because what you have said is very very serious thing.”

The Bench warned however that if the allegations are found to be incorrect then the petitioners should be ready to face the consequences.