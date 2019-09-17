SCC Loutolim rally twice to hold Cortalim Villagers

Fatorda: SCC Loutolim twice came back from behind to hold Cortlaim Villagers to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the GFA U-16 League match played at Astro Turf ground, Fatorda, on Monday.

After a fair and equal exchange, Telson Pereira put Cortalim ahead in the game in the 16th minute. Despite their constant efforts, the team from Cortalim couldn’t inflate the lead in the first session as the half time score read 1-0 in their favour.

Crossing over, SCC Loutolim came back with a quick response as Deep Paswan scored the equaliser that stunned the opposition camp. Cortalim regrouped quickly and once again surged ahead in the 62nd minute through Ivan de Cunha. Cortalim side however failed to hold on to the slender lead as they conceded late equalising goal which was brilliantly scored by Melroy Fernandes in the 68th minute.