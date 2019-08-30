Schedules for summer SSC, HSSC exams announced

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the schedules for its summer 2020 SSC and HSSC examinations.

The SSC exam will be held from April 1 to April 22, 2020 at 28 centres across the state.

The practical exam for SSC will start from February 12, 2020.

The theory exam for SSC will start at 9.30 a.m.

The students are advised to be present at the place of examination by 9 p.m.

The HSSC exam will begin on February 27, 2020, for the arts stream, while on February 29 for the commerce and science streams, and it will end on March 20. It will be conducted at 17 centres.

The general practical





exam for HSSC will commence from January 27, 2020.

The HSSC exam for vocational stream will be held from February 28 to March 14, 2020.

The theory exam for HSSC will start at 10 a.m.

The students are advised to be present at the place of examination by 9.30 p.m.

“Under no circumstances examinations shall be postponed even though any day is declared as a public holiday,” states the related circulars signed by Goa Board secretary Bhagirath Shetye.