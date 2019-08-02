School education system to be overhauled: CM

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that school education system will be overhauled in the state once the proposed national education policy comes into force from next year.

Replying on demands of education on Thursday in the state legislative assembly, Sawant said that once national education policy come into force there will be revamp in the school education system: pre-primary to Standard II will be pre-education stage; Standard III to Standard V will be preparatory education; Standard VI to Standard VIII will be foundation education and Standard IX to Standard 12 will be secondary education stage.

Admitting that in the last few years pre-primary education has been neglected in the state, Sawant said that now the government has put focus on education right from pre-primary to graduation.

Hence there will be upgradation of education infrastructure in a big way, and institutions will be given grants for the purpose.

There are 100 aided schools in the state which have less than 100 students despite the government providing them all facilities, Sawant disclosed.

Reiterating that the government is ready to hand over to private managements the government primary schools with poor enrolments, the Chief Minister assured to designate primary teachers as block-level officers for performing election work.

“The government has renovated 400 primary schools and work on the remaining schools will be taken up in the next phase. After that every government primary school will have good infrastructure including classrooms, toilets, new benches, green boards, playing equipment etc. In some areas we have already provided these facilities, and we are





constructing new school buildings,” he informed.

There are approximately 1,000 teachers who are working on contract basis under different schemes. The government has constituted a committee in the education department which has been asked to submit a report on the matter, he said.

He said the cyber age scheme will be revised to provide better information and technology facilities in schools including smart classrooms.

The government continuously monitors the mid-day meal scheme, taking suggestion to improve the food quality, he maintained.

Stating that the government looks at special children schools with a different approach, Sawant said that he is considering a proposal for starting special B.Ed college from the next academic year.

Sawant said the government has already started upgrading government colleges.

Foundation stones will be laid for setting up campuses for the National Institute of Technology and the Indian Institute of Technology at the hands of Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar when he comes to Goa for inaugurating the upgraded building of the Government College, Pernem.

Stating that the technical education department is considering reducing the management quota from 25 per cent to 10 to 15 per cent for admission in private engineering colleges, the Chief Minister mulled the idea of shifting the Architect College and Pharmacy College to the Goa University campus.

“The government has also sought permission from the Centre to introduce post-graduation course in architecture and art in the state,” he added.

Sawant informed that the one-year internship course will be introduced for engineering passed-out students from the next academic year and the government is already in talks with private companies which have set up their shops in Goa.