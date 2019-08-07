Schools, colleges to remain closed today

Panaji: The state government on Tuesday declared holiday for schools and colleges (government and aided) on Wednesday due to incessant rains.

A circular to this effect was issued by the education department as well as the directorate of higher education, asking schools and colleges to remain closed on Wednesday.

There is a flood-like situation in most parts of the state due to releasing of huge volumes of water from reservoirs after the heavy rainfall, making it difficult for students to travel to schools and colleges. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had chaired a meeting with district collectors, instructing them to rehabilitate people of the flood-affected areas.

He even asked to conduct an enquiry into the poorly-managed sluice gates, which play a crucial role in managing floods.