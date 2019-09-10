Science dept to organise Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The department of science and technology will organise the first Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav with the theme ‘Science for Vibrant Society: A dialogue with scientists,’ which is scheduled to be held on December 13 and December 14, 2019.

An executive committee has been constituted by the government headed by the chairman of the Goa Public Service Commission, and Goa State Innovation Council, Jose Manuel Noronha, for the purpose. The director of higher education, Prasad Lolyekar is the nodal officer.

The executive committee will be responsible to oversee and conduct the event and handle administrative as well as financial matters, besides finalisation of the scientists/ Nobel Laureates.

The chairman of the committee is empowered to nominate officials to travel to invite scientists/ Nobel Laureates for the event and to constitute the sub-committees for various purposes.

Noronha told this daily that the Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav would be an annual state event and held in Goa on the lines of the Nobel Prize Series-India, which was held in Panaji in February 2018.

“In fact, Nobel Prize Series-India 2018 was organised by the department of bio-technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, government of India,” the GPSC chairman informed, pointing out that during this event Parrikar had expressed a desire to hold an annual event in Goa on the lines of Nobel Prize Series-India.

“We have now decided to organise the Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav every year, starting on his birthday, as dedicated to his memory,” he added, maintaining that every year, there would be a different theme for the event.