Sea, space, cyber to pose serious threats: NSA

Panaji: Stating that in times to come sea, space and cyber is going to offer great opportunities, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday said that these three areas will also represent ‘serious threats’.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural function of the second Goa Maritime Conclave held at a starred hotel in Sinquerim, Doval stressed on the need for all neighbouring countries to come together and take the required measures to minimise possibilities of threats in the seas.

“Friends in the times to come, sea, space and cyber are going to be the three important areas which are going to represent serious threats. The challenge before us is how do we maximise the opportunities and minimise the possibilities of threats. And this is the spirit that brings us all together. The major thing is how do we identify, work upon, consolidate and take ahead the agenda for seizing those opportunities to our greatest benefit,” the National Security Advisor said while addressing the Chiefs of Navy/ Head of Maritime Agency of ten countries who are attending the conclave.

The countries include Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Sychelles, Mauritius, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Doval said that seas are going to become the ‘most important’ areas of countries’ mutual cooperation, economic development and tackling possible threats for the neighbouring countries.

He clarified that India is not a part of any alliance and its corporation is not directed against any country adding that “Our cooperation is solely intended and focused on bringing the change that will only add to the prosperity of each country and the region.”

Urging the Chiefs of Navy/ Head of Maritime Agency to unite to face the maritime challenges together, Doval said, “There are many things that need to be done, probably none of us are in a position to do it alone but together we can do and contribute…that brings out the element of complementarity. We do not have any areas of strategic conflict or we do not consider each other as rivals…we consider that anything that which is good for one country will contribute to the wellness of the rest.”

“We are the states who are interested in seeing peace in the region. The states are interested in seeing the development and growth in the respective countries. We know that we need connectivity, we need rule of laws and we need engagement on predictable terms. We should be able to work together and contribute to each other’s prosperity,” the national security advisor said.

Doval said that the objective of India’s Look East Policy is to strengthen economic and strategic relations with the nations of Southeast Asia.

“We are aware that free links of shipping and free links of seas are an extremely important area for the development of the hinterland and connectivity to the hinterland which catalyzes economic progress. India look East Policy is built upon these things and we would like to bring south Asia and south-east Asia together so that it can be partners in prosperity,” he said.