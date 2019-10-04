Season’s 1st Russian charter flight lands Goa

Russians are coming. The 1st chartered flight of the tourist season arrived with tourists from Russia to Goa at 6.30 in the morning on Friday. A Royal Airlines flight landed at Dabolim Airport carrying 218 passengers including crew members.

The tourists were greeted with roses upon their arrival and sweets were distributed at the reception terminal at the airport.

On the arrival terminal of the airport , GTDC had made arrangements to welcome the tourists in the traditional Goan way with a brass band and music serenaders.