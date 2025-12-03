Second accused held in Rs 1.8cr Tivim theft; duo get 6-day police custody

Mapusa: Colvale police have arrested another accused, Kamlesh Sathalia, in the theft case involving Rs 1.85 crore at Tivim.

Both accused, Kabir Pradhan and Sathalia, were produced before Bicholim JMFC, which remanded them in six days’ police custody.

The theft was discovered on Monday, when it was found that Rs 1.85 crore in cash had been stolen from a house in Tivim.

Chandrakant Gad lodged a complaint regarding the theft.

Police registered an offence and began an investigation. It was found that the alleged theft was committed by a friend of the complainant’s granddaughter, who was visiting the house and was aware of the large amount of money kept there.

Police arrested accused Pradhan of Baga–Calangute, who, with the help of a friend, had entered the locked house in the absence of family members and decamped with the cash.

Police arrested Pradhan and recovered Rs 7 lakh from him.

Colvale police are further investigating the case.