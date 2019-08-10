Secretariat to feature Parrikar, 4 other CMs’ portrait

Panaji : Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday assured the state legislative assembly that the government will put up portraits of five deceased chief ministers of the state, in either the premises of the Secretariat or ministers’ block at Porvorim.

“Dayanand Bandodkar, Shashikala Kakodkar, Luis Proto Barbosa, Wilfred de Souza and Manohar Parrikar will have their portraits installed in the place, which would be identified soon, either in the Secretariat of ministers’ block,” he added.

“Let us first put up the portraits of these former chief ministers, who have left us, and then we can think about the portraits of those who are still with us,” he added.

Earlier, Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane by way of a Private Member’s Resolution urged the government to put up large-sized portraits of all the past chief ministers, who are no more with us today, in the state Secretariat.

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar suggested that the government open a museum, where along with the portraits of former chief ministers, information about the former legislators be put up.

Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said that the portrait of the Father of Opinion Poll Jack de Sequeira should also be put up, to which Pratapsingh Rane reacted that Sequeira was not alone in Opinion Poll and others like Purushottam Kakodkar too had contributed substantially towards the plebiscite.

Speaker Rajesh Parnekar said that the assembly complex already has a hall, where portraits of all former Speakers of the House have been installed.

Rane withdrew his resolution after assurance from the Chief Minister.