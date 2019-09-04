Security arrangements tightened at sarvajanik mandals in S Goa

NT NETWORK

Margao

Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) along with local policemen has been posted across south Goa in front of temples where Ganesh celebrations are held and also at sarvajanik Ganapati utsav mandals.

The security arrangements have been beefed up in south Goa by police while special security measures has been taken by the Sarvajanik Ganapati Utsav Mandals to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the general public.

Private security personnel have also been deployed at some places.

Police have also intensified day and night patrolling in south Goa in view of the festival which began on September 2.

At every Ganesh pandal three policemen including IRB policemen have been posted round the clock. Security measures has also been taken by the owners of houses who visit their native places during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival

IRB police constable Nitin Naik posted at Gogol said that three policemen are engaged in the work of security arrangements and they are working in shifts.

A strict vigil is being kept on the activities of visitors and others. Security guards posted on duty have been provided with uniform, whistle, ID card, lathi, torch and a register for police on patrol to sign.

Security guards are hired from a registered security agency and antecedents of all security guards are verified by police. Ganesh Utsav mandals have been asked by police to provide a list of security guards employed with their cell numbers.

The South Goa district police have also issued an advisory to all the 141 Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals across south Goa stressing on installation of adequate number of CCTV cameras with night vision facility to ensure better surveillance. Apart from CCTV cameras, police has advised the mandals to employ security guards with a condition that they are provided uniforms, whistle, ID card, lathi, torch and a register for the police to check and sign. The mandals have been told to deploy adequate number of volunteers at the venue to maintain queue system and to regulate devotees so as to prevent a rush.