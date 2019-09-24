Sensex zooms 1,075 points; Nifty reclaims 11,600 mark

PTI

Mumbai

Extending gains for the second consecutive session, domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex skyrocketed 1,075 points on Monday driven by continued euphoria over the government’s tax

booster.

After soaring over 1,426 points during the day, the 30-share index ended 1,075.41 points or 2.8 per cent higher at 39,090.03. The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,600 level, zooming 326 points or 2.9 per cent to settle at 11,600.20.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE barometer logged its biggest single-day jump in over a decade by surging 1,921.15 points or 5.32 per cent to 38,014.62, while the NSE Nifty zoomed 569.40 points or 5.32 per cent to end at 11,274.20.

Over the past two sessions, the Sensex has gained 2,996.56 points or 8.30 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 895.40 points or 8.36 per cent.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, L&T, Asian Paints, ITC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins, Maruti and SBI, rallying up to 8.70 per cent.

On the other hand, Infosys, RIL, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, TCS and HCL Tech tanked up to 4.97 per cent.

Market continued to rally on Monday as investor sentiment remained euphoric for

the second session in a row, traders

said.