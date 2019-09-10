Tuesday , 10 September 2019
Seraulim locals reiterate demand for western bypass on stilts to prevent flooding

September 10, 2019

NT NETWORK

Margao

Highlighting large-scale paddy crop damage following  inundation reportedly caused due to `the  construction of the  western bypass without proper culverts,’ the  villagers, on Monday,  during the  joint inspection of the  bypass  road stretch passing through Seraulim  reiterated their demand for the construction of the road on stilts to prevent flooding.

The Seraulim panchayat had demanded for the joint inspection of this  western bypass road, (particularly next to the wholesale fish market) with the officials of concerned departments to assess  the impact of flooding, and propose remedial  measures for the future.

 “Today, water was flowing in reverse direction. The paddy fields are all  flooded. We demand free flow of water and that is possible only when the road in this low-lying area is constructed on stilts. When we demand proper road with  free passage of water, the PWD (National Highway) is proposing signals at the  intersection of the village road near the wholesale  fish market. It is absurd. We are already inconvenienced with the railway level crossing,”  said  sarpanch Domingos Fernandes and  panch Kevin D’Souza, while speaking to the media,  at the site.

The villagers  threatened to approach the court of law  as they have ‘a lot of evidence.’

Several  villagers besides the  elected representatives, who were present at the site, explained how badly they have been  affected.

Eulogio  Gomes, a farmer, said that he has never seen  water getting  accumulated in the paddy fields in the past.

“Construction of the  Western bypass has  affected many local farmers. The WRD assured to compensate us, but  the saddest part is that we cannot go for  double cropping,” he added.

Assistant engineer of the  PWD (National  Highways) Rajesh  Gaude said  that the department will decide  what safety they can provide to these people.

He, however, outrightly stated that the government has not accepted the proposal of  constructing the  road stretch on stilts as the cost involved is high, but added that the  PWD would construct additional culverts along this stretch for the free flow of rainwater.

He also stated that waterlogging has occurred because the River Sal is  not desilted in those areas. 

He opined that  all the departments have to sit and find out a solution  to the problem.

