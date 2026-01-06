Sports

Sesa FA earn first point

Agencies

Kolkata

Sesa FA picked up their first point of the Indian Women’s League after holding Gokulam Kerala FC to a goalless draw at the National Centre of Excellence on Tuesday.

Gokulam Kerala, who extended their unbeaten run to four matches, stayed sixth in the standings with seven points from six outings, while newly-promoted Sesa remained at the bottom but finally opened their points account.

Gokulam dominated possession for large periods and went close early, with Shilji Shaji striking the post from a half-volley in the second minute before Shubhangi Singh rattled the crossbar with a long-range effort soon after. Despite sustained pressure and repeated attempts to work the ball down the flanks, Gokulam struggled to convert their dominance into clear scoring chances due to wayward crosses.

Sesa nearly took the lead against the run of play when Kenyan midfielder Omita Bertha volleyed home at the near post, but the effort was ruled out for a foul in the build-up. After the break, Gokulam continued to press, with substitute Phoebe Owiti emerging as the main creative outlet. She threatened repeatedly with crosses and through balls, but Sesa goalkeeper Beatrice Nketia stood firm,

Sesa also saw a second effort disallowed late in injury time, as Sulekha Kanhar’s header was ruled offside.

In the end, Gokulam were left frustrated, while Sesa earned a hard-fought point from a disciplined defensive display.

