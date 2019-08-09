Session on mind training at Saraswat Vidyalaya HS

Saraswat Vidyalaya’s Parent Teacher’s Association held a special session on ‘Mind Training and How to deal with children in today’s age’.

The session was conducted by Mumbai-based psychiatrist, Rajendra Barve who spoke about several ways by which one can control one’s mind. He also touched upon several facets of while dealing with children.

He said there are about four types of parents in society who try to either give their children total freedom or suppress them. He explained how parents should deal with children when it comes to choosing their careers or discussing any issue.

Barve also informed teachers how to deal with students when they are under stress and how they could be properly guided. “Every child is different and so they should be handled differently. Once a teacher finds that the student is under some stress, he/she should be handled with care before he/she could be referred to a psychologist or a psychiatrist,” he said.

The session was attended by PTA chairman, Sachin Pai Bir; headmistress, Swapnita Nagvekar; secretary, Vinod Bilgoji; PTA treasurer, Prashant Barve; PTA members along with parents and teachers.