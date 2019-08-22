Sexual offences, drugs, improvements in IPC, CrPC discussed at 24th Western Zonal Council meet

Now trials of sexual offenses against below 12-yr-old girls have to completed within 2 months. And Chief Secretary has to monitor. Also Director of Prosecution to be appointed to monitor narcotics cases. Also suggestion for improvements to IPC and Crpc invited from states.

These were some of the decision taken during the 24th Western Zonal Council meet chaired by BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah met with chief ministers from Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat. This is his first visit to the State after becoming the home minister.