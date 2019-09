Shacks likely to get delayed as NGT stays shack policy; Babu hits out at NGO’s

The government has expressed shock at the National Green Tribunal staying the Goa government beach shack policy as the Coastal Zone Management Plan had not been submitted. The NGT has directed the government to submit the plan to the NGT latest by November 15.

The government had cleared the shack policy well in advance this year at the request of the shacks owners. A meeting was called by the the government on shack allotment when the news of the NGT stay filtered in.