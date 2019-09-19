Shahjahanpur student threatens self-immolation

Shahjahanpur (UP): The student who has levelled rape charges against Swami Chinmayanand threatened on Wednesday to set herself on fire if the BJP leader is not arrested immediately.

She also asked if the government was waiting for her to die even after her statement was recorded before the magistrate.

“Even two days after I recorded my statement before a magistrate, Chinmayanand has not been arrested. If the government is waiting for me to die, I will sprinkle kerosene on my body and immolate myself,” the student told reporters here.

The woman’s father also said the special investigating team probing the case was not telling him why it was not registering an FIR against Chinmayanand after she filed a rape complaint in Delhi.

“We will consult our lawyers on this,” he said.

The police had earlier registered a case of criminal intimidation and abduction on a complaint lodged by her father.

Later, the student, who studied at a college run by an organisation led by the BJP leader, also accused him of rape, and “physical exploitation” over a year.

The condition of 72-year-old former Union minister is stated to be improving.

“His condition is improving. That is why he has not been admitted to a hospital,” Chinmayanand’s lawyer Om Singh said.

Doctors had examined him on Monday and Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness, which was coincidentally hours after the alleged rape victim got her statement recorded before a magistrate.

He had complained of weakness and fluctuating blood sugar level besides an upset stomach.

The special investigation team probing the case had taken the woman to a court on Monday for recording of her statement before Judicial Magistrate Geetika Singh.

The SIT has examined principals of the two colleges, besides their two staffers, where the girl studied.

The student had on Saturday given a pen drive containing 43 videos to the SIT to support her allegations after the sleuths asked her to submit whatever evidence she had against the former Union minister.

The SIT had taken the woman to Chinmayanand’s bedroom last week to collect evidence.