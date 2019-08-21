Wednesday , 21 August 2019
Shiv Sena threatens to teach a lesson to ‘bhaile’ vendors

Shiv Sena has threatened to act against vendors who come to Goa from outside the state during Chovoth to sell fruits and flowers. Goan vendors have lost business as whole markets are dominated by outsiders, is the allegation by the Shiv Sena. The Government should take action even if local bodies give them permission or the Shiv Sena will teach them a lesson.

 Shiv Sena has accused the BJP led government of being anti-Goan pointing out to the outsourcing GMC canteens to Sodexo and promoting casino which have large numbers of outsiders employed.

