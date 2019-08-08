Shooting for the stars

Cressida Photographers organised a photography workshop for beginners and amateur photographers at Art and Culture Hall, Patto, Panaji.

Member of Cressida Photographers, Xavier Vaz welcomed the participants and introduced the resource person, Neves Pereira. Pereira demonstrated technical aspects of shutter speed, aperture and ISO. He also enlightened the participants on exposure triangle, freeze action and blur motion.

At the end of the workshop, the participants were awarded with participation certificates. Special invitee photographer Claret Fernandes gave away the prizes to the winners of the quiz contest that was held towards the end of the workshop.