Short-term measures to boost economy will not help much: Congress

Panaji: All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Sunday said that short-term measures initiated by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost economy will not help much and the data being shown by the Government of India is all wrong.

Addressing the media in city on Sunday, Vallabh said that “fiscal deficit as per the CAG is 5.85 per cent and not what the government has claimed. With more than 77 per cent of the annual target already used in the 4 months, the government’s target of fiscal deficit is more than likely to be breached,” adding, it leaves no room for any stimulus of short-term nature.

Stating that economy is in need of a major surgery, he said the government is assuming that this was a case of “common cold” caught from global headwinds and could be easily cured by “balm” but “with balm, cancer is not cured it requires surgery.”

He wished that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi enlightens the country in ‘Man ki Baat’ why the demographic dividend – citizens in the age group of 22-24 – has changed into a demographic disaster, which he pointed out was due to high level of unemployment rate in that particular age group.

He said the Congress party wishes to draw the attention of industry watchers, policy makers and more importantly the Government of India to first of all acknowledge that the problem is getting deeper and it needs to act.

He said that as per the government data, GDP growth rate was 5 per cent for the first quarter of FY 2020, agriculture growth rate reduced from 5 per cent to 2 per cent, manufacturing growth rate came down from 12 per cent to 0.6 per cent and construction growth rate reduced from 9.6 per cent to 5.7 per cent which is supposed to be the major sector for employment generation.

He said over 3 crore active job seekers remained unemployed and this is a three-year high in unemployment rate as per the CMIE. Further quoting the CMIE, he said that unemployment rate amongst 20-24 year olds in 2019 touched 36.56 per cent and among urban youth the unemployment rate was 41.06 per cent. The report for May-August 2019, he said, showed that unemployment rate climbed up from 7.03 per cent in May and at the end of August it was 8.19 per cent.

He also mentioned that there has been 32 per cent dip in car sales and more than 350,000 employees have lost jobs in automobile sector alone in last 2 months, adding, hundreds of automobile showrooms have suffered.

Speaking on PMC Bank issue, he demanded that the government should allow PMC bank customers to withdraw their money without any limit as they were made to suffer for no fault of theirs.

Vallabh said that RBI should have acted before the problem aggravated and now FIR must be registered against bank directors before they leave for foreign countries.

He urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue of PMC bank in his ‘Man Ki Baat’ while addressing the nation.

The severe crisis in the entire banking sector has arisen due to demonetisation and the manner in which GST is implemented, he alleged. He said the youth of the country are waiting to hear from the Prime Minister about employment and the state of economy.