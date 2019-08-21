Shripad: ‘neglect’ led to water crisis

Panaji: Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, on Tuesday, said that neglecting maintenance of waterlines led to water crisis in the two talukas.

The Minister described the water crisis situation as a severe, which was never experienced in the past.

Addressing a press conference here while announcing the three-day special recruitment drive being organised for Goans by Indian Air Force from August 27-30, Naik said the water crisis is severe, and the work of restoring the supply lines is moving speedily and soon the supply will be resumed.

The damage to the water supply lines led the people to face water scarcity for the last six days, he added.

To a question on compensation to the flood-affected people, he said that in two days, the North District Collector will submit its report on the loss assessment and soon after that a proposal will be moved to the Centre for the relief fund.

He also assured of a breakthrough in setting up the much awaited Rs 170 crore helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in the state within the next three months.

Naik said, “The proposal was in collaboration with the France government but there has been delay in setting up the project.”

“If France is not willing to collaborate for the project then Defence Ministry will look for another partner for setting up the facility in the state. It is time-consuming but the project will happen within three months,” he said.

The project was proposed by former defence minister Manohar Parrikar in 2016 with two companies Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and French company Safran forming a venture for setting up the facility that would also benefit Goa in terms of job creation.

Speaking on the recruitment drive, the Union Minister informed that the special recruitment drive is being conducted only for Goan boys born between July 19, 1999 and July 1, 2003, and who have passed class 12 examination in any stream with 50 per cent marks.

“This special recruitment drive is only for boys who are of Goan domicile. For non-science stream students, the recruitment process will be held on August 27 and for students from science stream the process will be held on August 29. The reporting time is 6.30 am at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim near the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC),” he said.

“The Goans were never exposed to defence recruitments in the past. It is a golden opportunity for them to join the defence force. We expect the participation of about 500 candidates. Such a drive will also be organised in the future and soon after monsoon, we will organise ‘Know Your Army’ exhibition to motivate the youth to join the defence forces,” he added.