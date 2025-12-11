Signs of progress in Indo-US ties as PM, Trump discuss trade

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Thursday discussed ways to sustain momentum in the bilateral economic partnership in a phone conversation amid signs of the two sides inching closer to firm up a much-awaited trade deal.

The phone talks between the two leaders came on a day Indian and American negotiators concluded two-day talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement that is expected to provide relief to India from Trump administration’s whopping 50% tariffs on Indian goods. In a social media post, Modi described the conversation as “warm and engaging”.

“We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity,” Modi said without making any reference to trade ties.

US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer on Tuesday said without divulging details that the US has received “best” ever offers from India on the proposed trade agreement. Modi and Trump last spoke in October.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington witnessed a major downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50% in August.

This included 25% additional duties for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

The strain in the relations has been exacerbated by constant criticism of New Delhi by officials in Trump’s administration.

