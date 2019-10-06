Silveira opposes plan to bring Panaji under GPPDA

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The plan to bifurcate Panaji from North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) and bring it under the Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority (GPPDA) has not gone down well with the St Andre BJP MLA Francisco Silveira, who is also the NGPDA chairman.

Silveira has raised his objection to bifurcate Panaji city from NGPDA’s jurisdiction and include it into GPPDA before the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

It may be recalled that the GPPDA chairman and Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate had some days back declared about the proposal to include the capital city in GPPDA.

Monserrate had said that inclusion of Panaji city into GPPDA was a long-pending demand, adding that the Town and Country Planning board will take a formal decision on it soon.

However, the announcement has not gone down well with NGPDA chairman Silveira and many BJP workers from Panaji constituency.

When questioned over the issue on Saturday, the NGPDA chairman said that inclusion of Panaji city in GPPDA is a demand of Monseratte but no such decision has been taken by the government.

The St Andre MLA said that the Chief Minister Sawant has assured him that Panaji will not be excluded from NGPDA.

Interestingly, Babush and Silveira have been rewarded with chairmanship of GPPDA and NGPDA respectively by the government after they defected to BJP along with other eight Congress legislators last July.

Sources said that the supporters of Silveira have been advising him to resign from NGPDA if the government takes a decision to include Panaji city into GPPDA.