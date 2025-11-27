Sindarov crowned youngest WC champ

NT Reporter | Arpora

Uzbekistan’s GM Javokhir Sindarov made history by becoming the youngest-ever FIDE World Cup champion after defeating China’s top seed GM Wei Yi in the tiebreaks on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old clinched the title with black in the second Rapid Game, forcing Wei to resign after 60 moves, and secured the $120,000 prize along with the newly minted Viswanathan Anand Cup.

The tournament, a single-elimination knockout, featured 206 players from 82 countries, with three spots up for grabs in the 2026 Candidates. Sindarov played solid draws in the classical games, relying on his rapid-game expertise to outmaneuver Wei. In the decisive game, he applied relentless pressure on Wei’s kingside, culminating in a precise queen pin that forced resignation.

“Today, I stayed solid and waited for the right moment. In the second rapid, I sensed he lacked confidence, and I seized the opportunity,” Sindarov said. He described the victory as a career milestone, stressing that this is just the beginning, with ambitions to reach a 2750 rating and compete in future World Championships. Sindarov also praised India’s chess environment, noting the country’s rising talent and the fruitful experiences it has provided him, including his previous Olympiad win. “In the next decade, India and Uzbekistan will be competing fiercely across Olympiads and major tournaments,” he added.