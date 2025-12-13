SIR: 1.82 lakh unmapped electors to be called for personal hearing

NT Reporter

Panaji

Stating that the voter enumeration process of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Goa has been completed, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Goel Saturday said that 1.82 lakh electors have been unable to establish a link to the 2002 voters’ list.

Addressing media, Goel said that the unmapped electors will be issued notices followed by personal hearings. He also said that 2,273 electors have not submitted the enumeration forms or refused to sign them.

Out of a total of 11,85,034 electors as on October 27, 2025, enumeration forms of 10,84,956 electors – accounting for 91.55% – have been collected and digitised. The remaining 1,00,078 electors (8.45%) have been marked as uncollectable cases or included in the ASDD (Absentee, Shifted, Duplicate and Dead) category.

The ASDD breakup includes 25,574 dead electors (2.16%) marked as deceased, 29,750 electors (2.51%) listed as untraceable or absent and 40,473 (3.42%) identified as permanently shifted. Additionally, 2,008 electors (0.17%) were found to be already enrolled elsewhere.

After the enumeration concluded on December 11, District Election Officers met political party representatives on December 12 and shared the list of ASDD electors and uncollectable enumeration forms.

Goel said that 1,82,855 (15.43%) enumeration forms could not be mapped with the electors’ previous SIR details. “Notices will be issued (home-delivered) to the unmapped electors from December 16, 2025, followed by personal hearings where supporting documents may be sought, if required,” he said.

Goel said the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will decide on the unmapped cases as well as on the claims and objections after hearings, following which a decision will be taken regarding inclusion of the names in the final electoral roll. The CEO clarified that these voters are eligible to vote in the Zilla Panchayat polls.

The CEO Goa has sought information from Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Regional Passport Office-Goa and the Home Department on Portuguese passport holders residing in the state. Goel said that if any of such individuals have filled up the voter enumeration form, suo motu notices will be issued to them, asking them to appear for a hearing to clarify their status.

As per the details shared by FRRO, the list of such individuals for the period from 2020 to 2025 comprises 8,459 persons. Lists from two other agencies are awaited.

The draft electoral roll will be published on December 16, along with the final ASDD list. The draft roll will be made available at polling booths, Electoral Registration Officer’s office and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer’s office apart from the websites of District Electoral Officers (DEOs) and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for easy reference.

Aggrieved citizens can file claims and objections to the draft electoral roll from December 16, 2025, to January 15, 2026. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on February 14, 2026.