SIR: CEO seeks details of those who gave up Indian citizenship

Panaji: As the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll exercise in the state is going to be completed in a week, the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), Goa, has sought the details from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRR) and the Regional Passport Office of those persons who have acquired passport of a foreign country and hence have ceased to be citizens of India.

A letter addressed to the superintendent of police, Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and the Regional Passport Officer (RPO) on December 1, CEO said that anyone who is not a citizen of India would have to be disqualified from being registered in the electoral roll as per Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

“I am directed to request you to kindly provide this office at the earliest the details of those persons who have acquired a passport of a foreign country and hence have ceased to be citizens of India,” a letter stated.

As there is no mechanism with the election office to get intimation if someone surrenders their Indian passport, CEO has sought the details of such people from FRRO and RPO to ascertain whether some are still continuing as voters in the state despite acquiring foreign citizenship. According to CEO, if anyone declares information during SIR that is found to be incorrect, then they can be prosecuted under the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Over the last few decades, many in Goa have been transcribing their births in the Central Registry in Lisbon and acquiring Portuguese citizenship to avail employment and educational opportunities overseas since a Portuguese passport provides the holder visa-free entry to several countries, including the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Portugal offers those born in Goa before December 19, 1961 — the day Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule — and two future generations the option of registering as Portuguese citizens. Based on self-declaration the process of obtaining foreign citizenship is being carried out by the authorities.

As per government data, approximately 26,612 Indian passports were surrendered between 2015 and 2025 by people in Goa, who obtained Portuguese citizenship.

The Goa Legislative Assembly data also shows that 10,129 Indian passports have been surrendered in the past five years by persons who acquired Portuguese citizenship.