Situation under control in Bicholim, Sankhali as rains subside

Bicholim: Incessant rains that lashed the area throughout Saturday night led to rise in water levels of Valvanti river in Sankhali and Bicholim river leaving some areas in Sankhali and Bicholim towns water-logged on Sunday morning. However, the situation improved in the evening as rains subsided. Valvanti was flowing at 2.20-metre level while the Bicholim river water level was at 2.90 metres. Residents of the two towns heaved a sigh of relief as river water receded.

The situation in Sal and nearby villages was also under control with the Chapora river flowing below the alert level mark. Water was released from Tillari dam at a slow rate.

After taking stock of the situation, Bicholim mamlatdar Praveenjay Pandit told reporters at Bicholim that the situation is under control and the possibility of recurrence of flood-like situation is ruled out for now. The disaster management team is vigilant and monitoring the situation round-the-clock, he said.

Earlier, as a preventive measure, water was let out at Sankhali by using 2 pumps and also at Bicholim efforts were made to bring the situation under control. In the morning, the Anjunem dam water level reached 92.89 metres. So water was released through its 4 gates at a rate of 49.044 cumec.

In the morning, rainwater entered some houses at Gaonkarwada-Bicholim and occupants were shifted to safer places. The Bicholim river water was flowing along its banks and low-lying areas were inundated.

In Sal village, rainwater reached near the temple and people were alerted. The Tillari river level was at 41.30 metres while its danger level is 43.60 metres. The alert level is 41.460 metres and rainwater was flowing below that mark.

Around 2 pm, water level of Sankhali river dropped to 2.9-metre mark while that of Bicholim river dropped to 3.6 metres. Anjunem dam water level fell to 92.66 metres while Tillari river water to 41.30 metre which is below the alert level mark.

Due to incessant heavy rainfall since Saturday night till Sunday afternoon, house collapse incidents were reported at Kharpal- Latambarsem. Portion of mud wall of a house belonging to Prasad Gawas from Kharpal collapsed.

There were incidents of trees uprooting in farms in villages. Arecanut trees got uprooted at Vathadev, Vhavti, Naigini, Kudchirem and some other nearby villages.