Small hoteliers say they are heading for a ‘full-blown crisis’

Panaji

While the tourism and hospitality industry in the state expects to be badly hit by the collapse of Thomas Cook (UK), small hoteliers, on Friday, said that they are heading for a full-blown crisis in occupancy vis-à-vis the bigger hotels.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ Serafino Cotta, president of Goa Small and Medium Hoteliers Association (GSMHA) said that “small hotels would be facing the brunt of the crumbled Thomas Cook.”

According to Cotta, room allocations to UK tourists are customarily higher by smaller hotels, which reserve more rooms for longer duration to foreign tourists.

“Most five star resorts focus on wedding tourism and domestic tourists during the peak tourism season, and cannot allocate rooms. While the small hotels concentrate on charters,” he said.

“A lot of the Thomas Cook charters were with small and medium hotels,” he said.

Cotta estimates the adverse impact on about 200 hotels in the state.

On Thursday, small hoteliers met the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to inform him about their predicament.

Post-meeting, the members were hopeful as the Chief Minister promised help.

“The Chief Minister assured that the government would arrange direct charter flights from Heathrow airport to Goa by Air India. He called up tourism officials from Delhi in our presence and promised to deploy flights on the UK-Goa route,” said Cotta.

The president of the small hoteliers association disclosed that the state government is in talks with the Centre, and if things go according to the plan, UK tourists would be flown into the state on Air India flights.

He said that the shortfall in foreign tourists this season could be around 60,000 travelers from Britain due to the Thomas Cook (UK) collapse.

Thanks to the collapse of the international travel agency, the charter season looks to be delayed this year, he added.

“We do not mind the delay as long as the government arranges for Air India charter flights and British tourists come,” he said.

Around 30,000 UK tourists arrived in the state during the last tourist season through chartered flights, majority of which were flown by Thomas Cook. The firm was flying seven days a week with 300 seats per flight, according to the local tourism

industry.

British tourists are known for spending long holidays in the state with the average being 14 nights.