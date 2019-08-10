Smriti directs Goa to inventorise childcare homes

Panaji: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has directed the Goa government to carry out an audit of childcare homes in the state.

Irani held a review meeting with the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Women and Child Development Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday on various central initiatives and utilisation of funds pertaining to women and child development. Officials of central ministry as well as heads of the state’s women and child development and health departments were present for the meeting.

Speaking to media persons, Rane said that the Union Minister has asked them to carry out an audit of childcare homes while reviewing the various initiatives under the ministry.

He said that the digitalisation of most of the central and the state schemes would be done very soon.