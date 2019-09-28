Solving problems with ice cream

Zubin D’souza

In comparison with the youth of today, I am old. I grew up in an era when dinosaurs had not yet turned into fossils and televisions had one type of screen and two colours for the picture – black and white. There were buildings with peeling paint, mono-toned school uniforms and cars and fashion that were restricted to just five colours, which were used by men and women alike. Our lives lacked colour.

The only coloured oasis that existed in the midst of this entire colour-deprived, unimaginative land was the ice cream shop.

Here was someone who had their finger on the pulse of what was required to make the world a better place. You had colours galore, more flavours than you could ever have imagined and a palette that allowed creativity to run amok. In fact, I still believe that a scoop of ice cream does more for world happiness than any of the other initiatives that we have collectively put together.

The world has evolved much since my time. There are more flavours in the ice cream shops now and definitely more colours. However, the journey began around 2,600 years ago in ancient Persia where during the summers, royalty was served shaved ice specked with rosewater, saffron, vermicelli and fruits. In fact, there are still remains of the conical-roofed ‘yakchal’ in Iran which were the forerunners of modern-day ice storage units. These storage units, which are made primarily out of mud and packed with hay, had their designs shared with the rest of the world and were variants being used till industrial type refrigeration facilities were invented.

The Persians are also credited with sharing the recipe of kulfi with the Indians.

It is really strange that with the estimated 3,200 odd ice cream flavours that are available around the world, most of our population still prefers chocolate and vanilla.

Well, that is not too hard to imagine. The world is known through some interesting flavour combinations when it comes to ice cream.

There are options of honey jalapeno pickle or creamed cod or jackfruit or Sichuan pepper ice cream and curried banana. Now although there are some to whom these ice creams may not even be worth trying, I personally am grateful for the amazing palette and versatility that ice cream offers to the budding creative genius.

Technically ice cream refers to a frozen dessert made out of milk and sugar. Years of innovation has relaxed the terminology to include soy milk or almond milk as substitutes for those who are lactose intolerant or vegans. These are usually mixed with flavourings which may either be single or in a combination.

The mixture is churned to incorporate air and then cooled to below freezing temperature to avoid the occurrence of ice crystals forming and ruining your experience. What you have now is scientifically semi-solid foam that remains solid at temperatures that are at the lower end of the charts.

When ice creams were first invented, they were nothing more than an amalgamation of ingredients held together by some freshly shaved, rock hard, naturally occurring ice. When the ice cream creation process became more refined, there were small equipments referred to as hand churners used. These consisted of a pail within a pail and topped with a firm fitting lid that clamped onto the inner pail which had a handle protruding out of it. The inner pail held the mixture while the outer pail had ice mixed with salt to lower the temperature further. When the handle was turned, the inner pail spun around and the mixture within it started freezing and turning solid.

It takes roughly about fifty licks to finish an ice cream cone and it usually does not even last that long when I have one with me. At the middle of the 19th century when ice cream was still a bit expensive, street vendors allowed customers to lick their serving bowls clean for a fraction of the price. Of course, hygiene practices were not what they are today and that little side-business proved to be a runaway success.

In 200 BC, the Chinese invented a device to make sorbets and ice cream, a design still used today in several parts of the world. Babur, the Mughal Emperor was so fond of this that he used to send relay teams of horsemen to get ice down from the Hindu Kush Mountains.

Had he been around today, I am sure he would have taken a break from pillaging and conquering to savour all the wonderful options that we have. Like I said before – ice cream does more for world happiness…