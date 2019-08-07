‘Some striking cabbies wanted to join GoaMiles’

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that some striking tourist taxi operators wanted to join the GoaMiles app, however possibly someone with a political motive instigated them against doing so.

“The local tourist taxi operators were about to join the GoaMiles, but I have a doubt that someone politically motivated them,” he said while speaking to reporters.

He reiterated that these operators should either join the GoaMiles or come out with their own app. “We have managed everything; all private tour operators, hotel owners, the Goa Tourism Development Corporation, etc are taking care of the tourists,” Sawant claimed, adding that all MLAs are also together on the issue as tourism is the primary concern.

“Hardly 2 per cent to 3 per cent tourists are suffering,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the government has come out with elaborate arrangements for the convenience of tourists and public.

The information and publicity department has said that an adequate number of taxis working under GoaMiles will operate throughout Goa.

A helpdesk has been set up at the Dabolim airport where the tourists can receive assistance.

Furthermore, the schedule of Kadamba buses to and from the airport has been announced on www.goa-tourism.com

The tourists have been advised to plan and leave early so as to reach the airport/ bus stand/ railway station well in time.