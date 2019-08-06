Soon, aptitude test for class VIII, X students to arrest dropout rate: CM

Panaji: Stating that the government will stress on conducting aptitude test for the students of class VIII and class X so as to help them in finding a suitable career option, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday informed the state legislative assembly that students drop out of schools between class VIII and class X as well as between class XI and class XII, but are yet to be identified.

“The aptitude test will help in reducing the number of dropouts,” he observed, pointing out that it is very much necessary to find out the dropout rate of students in Goa.

Sawant, who holds the education portfolio, replying to a job-oriented education-related question from the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Pravin Zantye said that the government will also compulsorily train at least one dedicated teacher from every government as well as aided school – from standard VIII to standard XII – as a career counsellor by holding workshops. “These teachers will be able to provide counselling to the students as regards their careers, ranging from skill education to agriculture,” he added.

Stating that he has already asked the directorate of education as well as the directorate of higher education to carry out a study as regards curriculum in Goan schools, the Chief Minister said that the directorate of higher education, the directorate of skill development and entrepreneurship, and the local industry would be taken onboard to design new school curriculum.

Earlier, Zantye informed the House that the employability of the graduates in Goa is a big problem. He further cited an example stating that commerce graduates in the state cannot even handle cashbooks and challans properly.

Speaking further, Sawant said that many of the vocational subjects such as insurance and healthcare assistance, taught in class XI and class XII have lost their vertical mobility, and hence need to be withdrawn, while replacing them with more relevant job-oriented vocational subjects.

The Chief Minister informed that a year-long veterinary course would be introduced in a year’s time, while a three-year BSc course in pharmaceuticals would be introduced in association with Cipla company. He also assured that job-oriented graduation course in vocational subjects would be started from June 2020.

Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte said that as per the information provided to the House there are 18,110 students studying in class X, while 17, 237 in class XII. “This indicates that 873 students have dropped out of schools in between,” he observed, mentioning that the government should study the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), which was prepared after surveying deficiencies in subjects namely maths, science and English.