Soon, community service for first-time minor offences

NT Reporter | Panaji

The Goa government is set to amend its law to introduce community service in place of jail time for first-time offenders of minor offences.

An official in the Home Department said the new punishment system has been established after consultation with the High Court of Bombay at Goa under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Under the new system, offenders will be required to perform duties such as cleaning and maintenance at government facilities for between one and 31 days.

Institutions will include hospitals, parks and educational establishments, with tasks determined by the court.

First-time offenders convicted of minor, non-violent crimes — such as petty theft involving Rs 5,000 — will be eligible. Their tasks will include duties at government facilities such as hospitals, parks, beaches and educational institutions, including cleaning, maintenance, assisting with casualty management and tree planting.

The programme will be overseen by district probation officers or other designated state officials.

The official said the aim is to provide a more reformative approach to justice that focuses on rehabilitation and helps reintegrate offenders into society, rather than exposing them to hardened criminals in jail.