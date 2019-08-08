Soon, Goans will be disallowed entry in casinos

Panaji: Goans will soon be ‘banned’ from entering the casinos, as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday assured the state assembly that he will soon fix a date to finalise the date when this decision will come into effect.

He said that the date will be announced only after taking all MLAs into confidence.

“Casinos are for tourists and it is clearly mentioned in the Gambling Act. I agree that Goans should not be allowed to enter casinos. There is already a provision in the law, so we will implement that and soon finalise the date wherein from that particular day we will not allow Goans to enter the casinos,” said Sawant while responding to the demands, which also included the Home department.

He said that as per the data provided by the labour department, there are 564 Goans and 877 non-Goans currently working in the casinos.

Earlier, Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate claimed that 90 per cent of the people visiting the casinos were local Goans. “Tourists go to Macau, as they don’t require a visa to visit there. They don’t come to Goa to gamble in casinos,” he claimed.

Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao suggested to the government to adopt a particular legislation which is in force in Singapore that prohibits locals from entering casinos.

Sawant, however, failed to give a clear assurance on the state casino policy. He said that he is yet to understand and study the concept of ‘gaming and entertainment zone’ in detail. He said that the Captain of Ports is currently studying the proposal of shifting offshore casinos from River Mandovi and the decision on the same can only be expected post monsoon.

Raising grave concern over the drug abuse amongst the youth, Sawant said that the government will ‘revamp’ the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Goa Police. “I am serious on the drug issue. I will not compromise on the police department. If required, we will replace the entire team of ANC,” he said adding that persons involved in drugs and areas from where drugs are seized quite frequently are being mapped by the police.

Sawant said that there are 1,780 posts vacant in the police department. He said that the recruitment process for 1,300 posts will be advertised in the next one month. “We have taken a decision on age relaxation, we have now increased it to 28 from 24 so that everyone gets an opportunity to apply for the posts in the police department,” he said.

Stating that allegation are levelled by many but only a few come forward to file complaints with the Anti-Corruption Branch, Sawant appealed to the people to call on 7030100000 to report corruption by any individual in the government or the departments.

He assured the MLAs that one lady police sub-inspector will be posted at every police station in the state. He urged the women in distress to call on 1091 to register their complaint.

“A total of 154 male and nine female inmates at Colvale Central Jail are Goans, who have been locked up along with other inmates belonging to different states and countries. Of these, 27 Goans are locked up on charges of murder. This is a sign of worry for us. We have never seen such a high percentage,” he said.

Sawant said that the police department’s forensic lab at Verna will be upgraded and informed that they will soon tie up with the Goa Medical College and Hospital’s forensic department.

He said that there were 474 cases filed against government employees in the vigilance department of which around 250 cases have been closed. He said that the ACB and Lokayukta are also conducting an inquiry in some of the cases independently.

The Chief Minister further said that necessary direction has been issued to the police department and the traffic cell not to harass the tourists visiting the state. “We see both, police as well as RTO and traffic cell impose fines on traffic violators, as their powers are overlapping. I have asked them to coordinate and study the matter and submit me the report defining their powers,” he added.

Sawant announced that government is considering introduction of ‘logo sticker’ systems for vehicles belonging to the tourists. He said that at the state borders, vehicles will be stopped and documents will be checked and if tourists have the requisite documents then the logo will be pasted on their vehicle after which the police in the city areas or tourist spots need not stop them.

Sawant further said that government is in the process of constructing an iconic building at Patto, Panaji which will have a twin tower that will house all important government departments.