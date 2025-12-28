Spl schools in Goa staffed with trained educators: Pawaskar

Shahin Bepari Lambe

Panaji: Goa has created a strong system to make sure that every special school in the state has trained and qualified special educators, making it one of the few states in the country to do so, said Guruprasad Pawaskar, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

Pawaskar said that all special schools in Goa are provided with special educators through CWSN scheme implemented by the Directorate of Education. He said that these teachers are not regular trained teachers but must complete a specialised BEd course in special education certified by Rehabilitation Council of India.

“The Goa government has its own RCI recognised college for BEd in Special Education. This ensures that we always have properly trained human resources for special schools and resource rooms in regular schools,” he said.

He added that teachers with normal BEd or DEd qualifications are not qualified to teach in special schools unless they complete this specialised course.

The BEd in Special Education course started in 2018 and those completing this course are employed as special educators in various special schools and resource rooms across the state. As a result, all special schools are able to maintain proper teacher–student ratios and have adequate numbers of trained educators.

Pawaskar said that while there can be a small demand and supply gap due to new admissions or students leaving schools, there is no major shortage. “It is not that there is a huge gap. Goa is one of the few states where all special schools have qualified special educators,” he said.

He also said that government support goes beyond teaching staff. Special schools in Goa can appoint physiotherapist services through CWSN Scheme. In addition, professional speech therapists and psychologists are also provided by the Education Department.

Goa has wide spread of special schools across the state, said Pawaskar, adding that special schools are available from Canacona to Pernem, reducing the need for parents to travel long distances. “Parents do not have to travel from places like Benaulim to Panaji or from Margao to Curchorem, as schools are available nearby,” Pawaskar said.

Financial support from the government plays a major role in strengthening these schools.

Teacher salaries are paid on par with other teachers, and this major expense is fully taken care of by the state. The government also supports the salaries of physiotherapists, professional therapists, and psychologists.

“Over the years, this system has continued to grow and improve. With trained teachers, professional support staff, good infrastructure, and full financial backing, special schools in Goa are well prepared to handle the education and care of children with special needs,” Pawaskar said.