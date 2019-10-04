Sporting Clube go past Velsao SCC

Duler: Sporting Clube de Goa secured a 2-0 win over Velsao Sports and Cultural Club in the Goa Professional League match at Duler Stadium on Thursday.

Though Sporting were dominant side they failed to create any potent chance in the first 25 minutes as Velsao defenders Leny Pereira and Allen Fernandes kept every threat at the bay. Whereas Sporting strikers Philip Odogwu and U-20 Stendly Fernandes completely failed to beat the Velsao’s strong defence line.

It took Sporting 30 minutes to come close to scoring as Sachidanand Satelkar found Odogwu in the box but the forward saw his strike rebound off the crossbar.

A few minutes later, Sporting had another chance to take the lead as this time Odogwu sent a pass to skipper Marcus Mascarenhas who made a swift run in the box and fired a powerful grounder but Velsao keeper Presley Mascarehas made a diving effort to keep his side safe.

They had one more chance to surge ahead before the halftime as Stendly came with a fine low cross to Odogwu in the box but the striker failed to keep his simple tap on target from close.

Velsao who failed to create a single chance in the first session, had best chance to stun the opponents just after changing ends as Bersal Viegas sent a brilliant floater to on rushing Clinton Niasso in the box but Sporting keeper Akshat came to rescue his side with superb save.

Sporting finally managed to take the lead in the 61st minute when Brandon Gomes’ perfect cross was brilliantly tapped in by Odogwu to make it 1-0.

A few minutes later, Velsao keeper Presley stretched to his limit to deny substitute Akeraj Martin in one-on-one.

However, in the 90th minute, Sporting doubled their lead when George D’Souza’s long ball was brilliantly controlled by Marcus and found Gautam Dias in the box who just had to tap the ball home to make it 2-0.