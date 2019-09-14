Sports Minister’s adamance prevails; Prabhudesai retained in SAG

NT NETWORK

Porvorim

Sports Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Ajgaonkar’s adamance of retaining V M Prabhudesai as executive director of Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) prevailed with the Department of Personnel issuing an order on Friday appointing Prabhudesai as ED of SAG and Shashank Mani Tripathi being appointed as director of Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA).

Prabhudesai, it may be noted here, was transferred as director of DSYA on August 28, 2019 and Hemant Kumar (IAS) was posted as ED of SAG. However, when Hemant reported to SAG on September 9, he was not handed charge by Prabhudesai.

“I have been asked by the Sports Minister to stay in SAG as he would be reappointing me,” Prabhudesai had told The Navhind Times.

“His lack of grip in studying matters relating to the National Games and failure to get the infrastructure ready on schedule was one of the main reasons he was transferred,” a senior secretary informed. “The chief secretary took charge around January and since then he has been presented many presentations on the completion of projects and most times there have been delays,” stated a source in the Secretariat.

The chief secretary of Goa and the sports secretary were irked over the constant delays in achieving deadlines and the interference of Prabhudesai in works related to the chief engineer of SAG.

“Prabhudesai kept asking the engineers to change the quantities and items that need to be ordered for the completion of projects. This is one reason why the chief engineer is unable to complete his work in time,” a source in the engineering department told this newspaper. “When there is a rift between the CE and ED, matters are bound to get delayed. It is to avoid such a delay that the bureaucrats thought of transferring Prabhudesai to DSYA,” disclosed a source.