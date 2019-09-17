St Anthony SC Colva, Benny XI secure big wins

Benaulim: St Anthony Sports Club, Colva rode on a four-goal blitz by Baptist Fernandes to complete a 7-1 rout of Dando Boys Club, Benaulim in the Goa Football Association’s Third Division League match played at Dando ground, Benaulim, on Monday.

St Anthony SC opened their goal scoring account in the first minute itself with Malik being the goal scorer. Caught by the reverse, Dando Boys Club regrouped and put up a strong fight but couldn’t sustain the opposition pressure as they soon conceded the second goal in the 24th minute through Baptist.

Dando Boys managed to reduce the margin just before the breather through a Cliff Dias strike.

Crossing over, Baptist created havoc in the opposition territory and scored three more goals in the span of six minutes thus completing his quadruple. Malik completed his brace in the 78th minute before Calburn Fernandes hit the final nail in the rival coffin in the 88th minute.

Meanwhile at Chapora ground, Micheal scored as many as five goals that helped Benny XI

SC thumped Peddem Bomm 6-2.

Micheal opened the scoring in the 24th minute and doubled the account in the 28th minute. Shayn De Souza gave some hopes of a comeback to Peddem Bomm as he reduced the margin in the 39th minute.

Crossing over, it was all about Micheal as the lad scored three more goals beginning his onslaught in the 56th minute before completing his hat-trick in the 69th minute. Nikesh Mangueshkar netted the team’s sixth goal in the 81st minute. Melwin D’Souza reduced the deficit for the losing side.

In another match at Siolim ground, Holy Cross Sports Club, Arambol defeated Xetrapal SC 2-0. Hemant Rodrigues and Arun Naik scored a goal each for the winners.