St Cruz, Bambolim residents undergo yet another day of ordeal

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Even though the damaged water pipeline located at St Cruz junction was repaired on Friday night, the affected residents of Alto St Cruz, St Andre, Bambolim, Curca and nearby areas did not receive water on Saturday as assured by the public works department (PWD).

A leak was traced at a joint on Saturday which delayed the restoration of water supply to the affected areas. The residents of the affected areas will now have to wait till Sunday for normal water supply.

Speaking to this daily, assistant engineer of PWD Prashant Gawade said that the damaged pipeline was repaired on Friday night. “However, a leak was located at a joint on Saturday morning.” He said that water was supplied to the Goa Medical College and Hospital and some parts of the affected areas on Saturday morning but stopped after the leak was traced at a repaired joint. “The work of restoring the pipeline has already been completed and residents of the affected areas will receive water by Sunday morning,” he said.

It may be noted that the pipeline had developed a crack on Thursday morning at the St Cruz junction where road work of National Highway 66 is in progress. As a result, residents of Alto St Cruz, Bambolim, Curca and nearby areas had to suffer even though water supply was restored to Tiswadi after the repair of damaged pipelines at Curti-Khandepar.