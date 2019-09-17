St Rock’s YC come from behind to down Varca SC

Cansaulim: Down by a goal in the first session, St Rock’s Youth Club, Majorda came back from behind to register a thrilling 3-2 win against Varca SC and enter the quarterfinals of CAC’s Three Kings Cup football tournament played at TB Cunha Sports Complex grounds, Cansaulim on Monday.

St Rock’s, Majorda scored through Lester Vaz (55th minute), Fene Fernandes (70th minute) and Lester Baptista (70+1) minute.

Varca SC’s Dylan Lima scored a brace as he first scored in the very second minute to put his team into the lead and then scored his second goal in the 62nd minute.

Varca SC started the match brightly and took the Majorda team by surprise following a harmless looking forward pass dispatched from the middle to Dylan Lima, whose 20-yard strike gave no chance at all to St Rock’s, Majorda keeper Roland Fernandes, who was simply left dazed under the bar.

The match then wore on with St Rock’s YC pressing hard to find the leveller but even as good chances fell to Wesley Braganza, Shenoy Costa and Fene Fernandes, they were not able to find the mark.

A disjointed midfield and inaccurate shooting abilities saw St Rock’s failing to find the mark.

Varca SC defence looked vulnerable but the inability of St Rock’s strikers to bulge the nets even from close distance saved them the blushes.

The second session saw St Rock’s YC regroup well. Their quest for goals evidently was clear from the numerous forays they made, keeping the Varca defence on their toes all the while.

Even as St Rock’s stormed into the rival box, the Varca SC defence somehow managed to stop the Majorda strikers from finding the mark, but not for long as in the 55th minute Lester Vaz beat Varca SC keeper following a flag kick which he headed angularly, giving no chance to keeper Romeu Pereira, thus restoring parity.

Once on level terms, St Rock’s YC went into top gears and were in full cry to score goals. The team combined well in the defence as well as in the midfield which facilitated Fene Fernandes and Lester Baptista to find mark.