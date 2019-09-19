Stability test says Margao comunidade building can sustain with repairs

Margao: The decades-old Margao comunidade building can be saved with some structural changes, as per the stability test carried out of the building by Goa College of Engineering (GCE), Farmagudi-Ponda recently.

The said building is presently in a bad shape. Due to leakage to the roof, the staff was shifted to the South Goa Collectorate.

The stability test report prepared by the engineering college states that all columns and beams of the building are structurally strong, so also the staircase and that the walls are capable of taking the load.

However, the report points out that the roofing and false ceilings are weak and there is a need to replace them.

It also mentions that the concrete of the building has cracked and that the plaster is required to be changed.

While certifying that the building with repairs can sustain, the GCE has suggested that there has to be double skin insulated system covering the entire building by removing the present roofing system and that proper draining of rainwater from the exposed areas of the building has to be done.

It may be recalled that the then administrator of comunidade had asked for stability test to be done of the building since the then district collector had suggested to shift the comunidade staff.