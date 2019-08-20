Standing in queues with buckets, Merces residents grumble

SHAIKH JAMALUDDIN | NT

Merces: All along the roads in Merces, people queued up with pitchers and buckets on Monday to procure water from the water tankers.

“We require water for our daily chores. Without water, life has become miserable for us,” said a housewife in Merces.

“Survival of people has been threatened. Water is the basic necessity along with air and food. How can one think of running a house without water,” complained another housewife.

Sateri temple in-charge in Merces said that since Monday morning, water was procured from three private water tankers. He further said that PWD tanker supply was also made available and people have availed the service.

Many residents questioned the government on an alternative arrangement. They claimed that when the government is charging the people for water supply and collecting money in the form of taxes, it was its duty to make an alternative arrangement to tide over such crisis.

Meanwhile, the bottled water companies have lowered the wholesale prices and a box of 12 bottles was being sold on Monday for Rs 200 instead of Rs 240.