Startups gain foothold in Goa

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The government has claimed that there has been a steady growth of startups in the state, going by their numbers certified at every meeting of a high powered committee.

Coming out with this information, the department of information technology maintained that since the launch of Goa startup policy in September 2017, altogether three meetings of the committee have been held.

“The particular committee met on July 12, 2018 and certified seven startups, and during its second meeting on October 8, 2018, it certified 15 startups,” the department informed, adding that the third meeting of the committee on January 24, 2019 certified altogether 31 startups.

“Out of these 53 certified





startups, 91 per cent are homegrown startups, while the remaining 9 per cent are startups incorporated outside Goa that have set up an operational office in the state,” it was revealed, pointing out, “Further, Goa is the second state in India, after Orissa, to have disbursed incentives to startups under the state startup policy.”

Meanwhile, incentives amounting to Rs 33.06 lakh have been approved by the high powered committee for disbursal to startups under Goa startup policy 2017.

In all, three startups have received incentives under seed capital scheme, while another three startups have received incentives under the salary reimbursement scheme.

Those startups which have received incentives under the seed capital scheme are Mrinq Technologies LLP (ITeS), Qubiseed Technologies LLP (Healthtech) and Yorokobi Technologies Private Limited (ITeS), and the high powered committee has approved an amount of Rs 10 lakh each for them, while the amount disbursed is Rs 4 lakh each (first installment).

Those startups which have received incentives under the salary reimbursement scheme are Qubiseed Technologies LLP (Healthtech), Mrinq Technologies LLP (ITeS) and Uzoorba Technologies LLP (ITeS) and amount of Rs 1,35,000, Rs 35,667 and Rs 1,35,915 was approved by the high powered committee and disbursed to them.