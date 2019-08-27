Breaking News

State flood victims to get relief from today

August 27, 2019 Goa News 1 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The loss  to houses and properties damaged in the recent floods in North Goa district has been estimated to be Rs 2 crore.

The floods have affected 566 families in the district.

The floods have caused considerable damages in  the five talukas of Bardez, Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari and Tiswadi, and also claimed two lives.

Floods have totally  destroyed around 12 houses and partially damaged 554 houses. Several houses have  severely been damaged in the floods.

Most of these houses  have been damaged in Bardez,  Bicholim and Pernem talukas. 

On Tuesday the state government will begin giving out cheques as disaster relief  to the affected families so as to help them pick up the threads of their lives.

The flood victims will get the cheques from  the hands of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate.

In Pernem, the function will be held  at the Shetkari hall behind the mamlatdar office, and will begin at 10 am.

The flood victims of Bardez will receive the cheques at the Colvale panchayat hall from 11 am.

While the flood-hit people of  Bicholim and Sattari  will receive the relief  at the Deendayal hall in Bicholim from  12.30 pm.

The flood victims of Tiswadi will receive the relief amount at a function to be held at the  secretariat, Porvorim, from  3.30 pm.

The state government will provide the relief using the corpus funds available under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the Calamity Relief Fund. 

The relief amount of Rs 95,100 each will be given for a fully damaged house and Rs 9,169 for the house which has been partially damaged.

A relief of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the family members of the two persons who lost their lives  during the  floods –  Rs 4 lakh from the Calamity Relief Fund and Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Sawant told ‘The Navhind Times’ that immediate relief of minimum Rs 10,000 to those whose houses have

been partially damaged and to those who crops have been destroyed by  the floods will be given at a state-level function to be organised on Tuesday in Pernem, Colvale, Bicholim and Porvorim.

“We have decided to give Rs 95,000 to the person whose house has been totally damaged and around Rs 10,000 and above to the person  house is  partially damaged, and also to those whose crops have been destroyed by the  floods,” he explained.

Sources said that over 700 flood-affected people will get immediate relief in the next two days.

Final settlement of the claims will be made  at a later stage, Sawant said.  

