State flood victims to get relief from today

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The loss to houses and properties damaged in the recent floods in North Goa district has been estimated to be Rs 2 crore.

The floods have affected 566 families in the district.

The floods have caused considerable damages in the five talukas of Bardez, Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari and Tiswadi, and also claimed two lives.

Floods have totally destroyed around 12 houses and partially damaged 554 houses. Several houses have severely been damaged in the floods.

Most of these houses have been damaged in Bardez, Bicholim and Pernem talukas.

On Tuesday the state government will begin giving out cheques as disaster relief to the affected families so as to help them pick up the threads of their lives.

The flood victims will get the cheques from the hands of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate.

In Pernem, the function will be held at the Shetkari hall behind the mamlatdar office, and will begin at 10 am.

The flood victims of Bardez will receive the cheques at the Colvale panchayat hall from 11 am.

While the flood-hit people of Bicholim and Sattari will receive the relief at the Deendayal hall in Bicholim from 12.30 pm.

The flood victims of Tiswadi will receive the relief amount at a function to be held at the secretariat, Porvorim, from 3.30 pm.

The state government will provide the relief using the corpus funds available under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the Calamity Relief Fund.

The relief amount of Rs 95,100 each will be given for a fully damaged house and Rs 9,169 for the house which has been partially damaged.

A relief of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the family members of the two persons who lost their lives during the floods – Rs 4 lakh from the Calamity Relief Fund and Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Sawant told ‘The Navhind Times’ that immediate relief of minimum Rs 10,000 to those whose houses have

been partially damaged and to those who crops have been destroyed by the floods will be given at a state-level function to be organised on Tuesday in Pernem, Colvale, Bicholim and Porvorim.

“We have decided to give Rs 95,000 to the person whose house has been totally damaged and around Rs 10,000 and above to the person house is partially damaged, and also to those whose crops have been destroyed by the floods,” he explained.

Sources said that over 700 flood-affected people will get immediate relief in the next two days.

Final settlement of the claims will be made at a later stage, Sawant said.