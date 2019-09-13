State may get Rs 10 crore for museum

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Union Tourism and Culture Minister for State Pralhad Singh Patel on Thursday assured a grant of Rs 10 crore for setting up a state-of-the-art museum in Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday tweeted that he held a meeting with the Union minister discussing promotion of tourism in

the state by creating infrastructure for showcasing culture and history of the state.

“The minister has assured a grant of Rs 10 crore for development of a state-of-the-art museum for Goa. He promised assistance for setting up new Ravind Bhavans in the state through a central government scheme,” Sawant added.

Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.