Friday , 13 September 2019
Breaking News

State may get Rs 10 crore for museum

September 13, 2019 Goa News 2 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Union Tourism and Culture Minister for State Pralhad Singh Patel on Thursday assured a grant of Rs 10 crore for setting up  a state-of-the-art museum in Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday tweeted  that he held a meeting with the Union minister discussing promotion  of tourism in
the state by creating infrastructure for  showcasing culture and history of the state.

“The minister has assured a grant of Rs 10 crore for development of a state-of-the-art museum for Goa. He promised assistance for setting up new Ravind Bhavans in the state through a central government scheme,” Sawant added.

Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

Check Also

CM pushes for cordiality between ministers and corporation heads

NT NETWORK Panaji Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday decided to hold  review meetings with …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011