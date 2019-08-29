State sees sharp rise in vegetable prices

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state has been seeing a sharp rise in vegetable prices, as the recent downpour devastated standing crops in neighbouring states.

A vegetable wholesaler and retailer in the city municipal market Dharmendra Bhagat said that vegetable prices have been rising in the state for the last one week owing to various reasons.

There has been 100 per cent price rise in commonly used vegetables like spice chili, dry gingers, brinjals, carrots, potatoes and onions.

On the other hand, there has been 50 to 30 per cent rise in prices of other vegetables including beans, cluster beans, ladies’ fingers, cucumbers, sweet gourds, bitter gourds, capsicums, bottle gourds, cabbages and cauliflowers.

Explaining the rise in the vegetable prices, Bhagat said the recent downpour devastated food crops in Maharashtra and Karnataka, pushing up the prices of garlic, gingers, onions and potatoes.

Farmers have hiked the prices as there has been less produce after the torrential rains damaged the crops.

Sadique Baig, a vegetable wholesaler and retailer, observed that usually people

enjoy having fish in August as vegetable prices come down. But this time there has been no proper supply of vegetables from traditional growers from Kolhapur in Maharashtra and Ghataprabha in Karnataka.

The torrential rains destroyed the crops bringing about heavy losses to the farmers and vegetable growers, Baig said, adding that old stock, especially of garlic, gingers, potatoes, beetroot, bringals, is still being sold at exorbitant prices.

Although the water has receded, the farmers have not been able to farm their fields, he said.