State to bid for more coal blocks

Panaji: The state government is applying for more coal blocks under the 6th tranche of allotment of the coal ministry, with the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) on Thursday submitting the application for additional allotment.

The decision to apply for fresh blocks was on cards with the state already allotted a coal block in Dongari Tal, Madhya Pradesh under the 5th tranche of allotment. With more coal blocks, the government expects to fulfill its target of having its own power plant.

A GIDC board meeting was held on Thursday and post-meeting, its chairman Glen Ticlo said that a contractor would be appointed to operate the coal blocks. GIDC is the nodal agency to bid and complete the process of seeking coal blocks.

Vishwajit Rane, Minister for Industry, who also attended the meeting, said that the government would soon get a consultant to appoint the contractor. “Coal could address Goa’s power needs for the next 15-20 years due to the high coal reserves at the site. Consultants will decide details of mining the coal blocks and the whole process will be transparent. There is a methodology set by the central government for using the coal blocks,” said Rane.

On the auctioning of five lakh sq mtr of SEZ land, the industry minister said that GIDC is yet to get the government nod for the auction. “It has been decided that GIDC will conduct the auction but the file is with the government and only after receiving the formal approval will we be going ahead with the auction,” he said.

GIDC would be appointing a professional auctioning agency and is eager to use the proceeds of the auction to pay off the bank loan taken for acquiring the SEZ land,” added Rane.

The board meeting deliberated on several issues such as changes in transfer sub-lease rules and plot allotment regulations. “The changes are in consultation with industry and will benefit entrepreneurs,” revealed Ticlo.

He added that GIDC is also digitalising its records. Further, the board has also decided to take action against those who leave their plots vacant.

“Post changes in the plot rules, we will not allow anybody to violate them or leave plots unutilised,” said Ticlo.