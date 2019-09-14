State to demand central package for farm sector

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar on Friday said the state government will seek a special package from the Centre for creating required infrastructure to give a fillip to Goa’s agriculture sector.

Speaking at the inaugural function marking the World Coconut Day, the minister said the government wants to promote agriculture as an industry, and has been making all efforts to woo the youth for taking up farming.

“Unless we provide basic infrastructure, the youth will not get attracted towards the agriculture sector. Hence the government has prioritised on creating such infrastructure,” he said.

A team led by Kavlekar will call on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on September 19 in New Delhi, seeking a boost to the state farm sector.

The agriculture department has prepared a list of requirements which will be put before the central government to push for a special package for the sector. Kavlekar had held several meetings with officials of the agriculture department and prepared the list of requirements.

The function marking the World Coconut Day was organised by the directorate of agriculture and the National Coconut Development Board.

Agriculture secretary Kuldeep Singh Gangar, director of Coconut Development Board E Aravazhi, agriculture director Mhadav Kelkar and deputy director of agriculture Chintamani Perni also spoke on the occasion.