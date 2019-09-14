Saturday , 14 September 2019
Breaking News

State to demand central package for farm sector

September 14, 2019 Goa News 4 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar on Friday said the state government will seek a special package from the Centre for creating required infrastructure to give a fillip to Goa’s agriculture sector.

Speaking at the inaugural function marking the World Coconut Day, the minister said the government wants to promote agriculture as an industry, and has been making all efforts to woo the youth for  taking up farming.

“Unless we provide basic infrastructure, the youth will not get attracted towards the agriculture sector. Hence  the government has prioritised on creating such infrastructure,” he said. 

A  team led by Kavlekar  will call on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on September 19 in New Delhi, seeking a boost to the state farm sector.

The agriculture department has prepared a list of requirements  which will be put before the central government to push for a special package for the sector. Kavlekar had held several meetings with officials of the agriculture department and prepared the list of requirements.

The function marking the World Coconut Day was organised by the directorate of agriculture and the National Coconut Development Board.

Agriculture secretary Kuldeep Singh Gangar, director of Coconut Development Board E Aravazhi,  agriculture director Mhadav Kelkar and  deputy director of agriculture Chintamani Perni also spoke on the occasion.

Check Also

Isidore is GFDC chairman

NT NETWORK Panaji The state government has appointed  Deputy Speaker of the state  legislative assembly …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011